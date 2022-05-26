Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alexander’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Alexander’s stock opened at $246.80 on Monday. Alexander’s has a 12-month low of $227.34 and a 12-month high of $299.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $250.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 16.13 and a quick ratio of 16.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is 71.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Alexander’s by 3,600.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 142.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period.

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

