Aleph.im (ALEPH) Trading Down 0.2% This Week

Aleph.im (ALEPH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. One Aleph.im coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000873 BTC on exchanges. Aleph.im has a total market capitalization of $53.28 million and $202,471.00 worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aleph.im has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Aleph.im

Aleph.im (ALEPH) is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 204,678,847 coins. Aleph.im’s official website is aleph.im . Aleph.im’s official message board is medium.com/aleph-im . Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

