Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 5,500 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $2,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 373.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 5,762.5% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OSK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $117.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.29.

Shares of OSK opened at $91.27 on Thursday. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $85.39 and a 12 month high of $133.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.93 and its 200-day moving average is $107.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.41%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

