Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 4,900 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 1.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 15.1% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on THS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TreeHouse Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

THS stock opened at $40.91 on Thursday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.47 and a 52 week high of $50.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.37 and a beta of 0.46.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.03%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

