Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases Shares of 8,983 The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,658 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.8% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 48.6% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 954.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 357,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,232,000 after buying an additional 323,623 shares in the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $355.00 to $374.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.29.

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total transaction of $275,997.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,160,985.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $232.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $259.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.40. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.39 and a 12 month high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.26%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

