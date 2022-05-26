Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $3.77 Million in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 124,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.37% of TriState Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in TriState Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,183,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in TriState Capital by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 66,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in TriState Capital by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in TriState Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in TriState Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $6,273,000. 76.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director E.H. Dewhurst sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TriState Capital stock opened at $29.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $978.16 million, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $34.87.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 27.20%. Analysts expect that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised TriState Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management.

