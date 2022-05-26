Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $2.17 Million Stake in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its position in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 842,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,238,000 after acquiring an additional 74,445 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Huazhu Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 17,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Huazhu Group by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 481,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,971,000 after purchasing an additional 284,579 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Huazhu Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 604,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,585,000 after purchasing an additional 47,266 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $322,000. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HTHT stock opened at $27.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.29. Huazhu Group Limited has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $59.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.75 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Huazhu Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.13). Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $526.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Huazhu Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Huazhu Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huazhu Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet cut Huazhu Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huazhu Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huazhu Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.35.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

