Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys New Position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 43,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.08% of Mercury General as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCY. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Mercury General in the third quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Mercury General by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Mercury General by 22.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the third quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the third quarter worth $319,000. 40.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mercury General alerts:

MCY stock opened at $48.70 on Thursday. Mercury General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $66.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.75 and a beta of 0.42.

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($1.42). Mercury General had a positive return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.635 per share. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is currently -249.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MCY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Mercury General in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Mercury General from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Mercury General Profile (Get Rating)

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.