Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys 6,085 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 72.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $3,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in BeiGene by 204.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in BeiGene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in BeiGene during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in BeiGene by 25.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in BeiGene during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Shares of BGNE stock opened at $127.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.13 and a 200 day moving average of $228.60. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $118.18 and a 52 week high of $426.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.12) by ($0.12). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 40.10% and a negative net margin of 218.25%. The business had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.41 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on BGNE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink cut shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BeiGene from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.25.

In other BeiGene news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.35, for a total transaction of $1,105,253.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

