Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires Shares of 80,000 RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.27% of RAPT Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 4.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 45.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 58.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 15.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RAPT. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $52.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

In other news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $63,313.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Group Ii Lp Column acquired 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.67 per share, for a total transaction of $13,337,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,208,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,897,362.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,269,736 shares of company stock worth $13,568,680 and sold 12,015 shares worth $260,413. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

RAPT opened at $13.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.69. The company has a market capitalization of $404.34 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.99. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $43.26.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,263.55% and a negative return on equity of 37.82%. As a group, analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

