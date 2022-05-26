Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires New Shares in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 77.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $131.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.57.

In other news, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total value of $101,242.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider David A. Pepper sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $45,021.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,921.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 21.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CHH opened at $123.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.94 and a twelve month high of $157.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.58 and a 200-day moving average of $142.79.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $257.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.04 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 119.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.97%.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

