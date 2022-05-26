Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires New Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Landstar System by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 946,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $169,454,000 after purchasing an additional 43,001 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Landstar System by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 732,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,049,000 after purchasing an additional 40,762 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Landstar System by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,424,000 after purchasing an additional 30,340 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 535,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,494,000 after acquiring an additional 18,392 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 349,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,481,000 after acquiring an additional 13,693 shares during the period. 98.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LSTR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.83.

Landstar System stock opened at $151.58 on Thursday. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.12 and a twelve month high of $188.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.78.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.24. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 49.78%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Landstar System’s revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.84%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

