Akropolis Hits Market Capitalization of $18.22 Million (AKRO)

Akropolis (AKRO) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 26th. One Akropolis coin can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Akropolis has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. Akropolis has a total market capitalization of $18.22 million and $15.01 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Akropolis alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,681.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003373 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003375 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002128 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Akropolis Profile

Akropolis (AKRO) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,878,577,183 coins. The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Akropolis is akropolis.io . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Akropolis is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Akropolis

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akropolis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akropolis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Akropolis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akropolis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.