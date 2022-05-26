Akash Network (AKT) Market Capitalization Achieves $51.44 Million

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 26th. Akash Network has a total market cap of $51.44 million and $1.12 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Akash Network has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. One Akash Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00001560 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 56.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,511.45 or 0.67373351 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 57.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00029578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003450 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.96 or 0.00510904 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 400.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00031850 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Akash Network Coin Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. The official website for Akash Network is akash.network . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Buying and Selling Akash Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akash Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akash Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

