Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,024 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the third quarter valued at $300,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the third quarter valued at $492,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 39.1% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 8,956 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,186,407 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $332,518,000 after purchasing an additional 118,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,634 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 16,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total value of $1,893,677.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 3,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $456,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,825 shares of company stock worth $6,522,536. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $99.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.74 and a fifty-two week high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $903.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.89 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $186.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.50.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

