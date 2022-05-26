Aion (AION) Price Tops $0.0349

Aion (AION) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. In the last week, Aion has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can now be bought for $0.0349 or 0.00000118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $17.49 million and approximately $10.53 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,525.03 or 0.99867257 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00033300 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.91 or 0.00202657 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00094591 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00123425 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.82 or 0.00209112 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00006109 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00033007 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . The official website for Aion is theoan.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.