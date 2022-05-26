Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.20-1.22 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.625-1.650 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.66 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.86-$4.93 EPS.

A has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $163.62.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

A stock traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $123.17. 60,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,102,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $112.64 and a 52-week high of $179.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.14.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $164,814.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 142.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,154,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,688,000 after buying an additional 33,059 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.