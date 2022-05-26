Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Announces Earnings Results

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE A opened at $120.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.14. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $112.64 and a 52-week high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.32%.

Several research firms have recently commented on A. Truist Financial lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.62.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth $60,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 142.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 171.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 169.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.