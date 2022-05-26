Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a hold rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.33.

Get Aflac alerts:

AFL stock opened at $57.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96. Aflac has a 12 month low of $51.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.36 per share, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,583.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $85,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,357 shares of company stock worth $764,809. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its stake in Aflac by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 20,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 6,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 5,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 33,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aflac (Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.