Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) versus Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL) Head-To-Head Contrast

Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Rating) and Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cullman Bancorp and Affinity Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cullman Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Affinity Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cullman Bancorp and Affinity Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cullman Bancorp $14.88 million 5.52 $1.75 million N/A N/A Affinity Bancshares $35.13 million 2.80 $7.57 million $1.06 14.01

Affinity Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Cullman Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.2% of Cullman Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.4% of Affinity Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Affinity Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cullman Bancorp and Affinity Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cullman Bancorp 13.10% 2.23% 0.54% Affinity Bancshares 21.90% 6.09% 0.93%

Summary

Affinity Bancshares beats Cullman Bancorp on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cullman Bancorp (Get Rating)

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Cullman Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, multi-family real estate, and consumer loans; and invests in securities. It operates three branch offices in Cullman, Alabama; and one branch office in Hanceville, Alabama. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Cullman, Alabama.

About Affinity Bancshares (Get Rating)

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans. In addition, the company invests in U.S. treasury securities; securities issued by the U.S. government and its agencies, or government sponsored enterprises, including mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations; corporate and municipal bonds; certificates of deposit in other financial institutions; and federal and money market funds. It operates a main and a branch office in Covington, Georgia; a branch office in Atlanta, Georgia; and a commercial loan production office in Alpharetta, Georgia; out of an office in Monroe, Georgia. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Covington, Georgia.

