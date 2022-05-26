Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,155,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,971 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $276,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 103,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,863,000 after purchasing an additional 12,031 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $1,258,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

AAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.11.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $185.31 on Thursday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.86 and a 1-year high of $244.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $209.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 23.63%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.