Adshares Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.52 Million (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. In the last week, Adshares has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. Adshares has a total market cap of $71.54 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adshares coin can now be bought for approximately $2.72 or 0.00009317 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Adshares alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006543 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNA) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 21,229.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 26,288,205 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Adshares’ official website is adshares.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.