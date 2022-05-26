Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Gap Up to $31.90

Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.90, but opened at $33.18. Adient shares last traded at $33.23, with a volume of 1,284 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADNT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adient from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Adient from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.74 and its 200 day moving average is $41.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.82.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.28). Adient had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 5.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,600 shares of Adient stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $237,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,914.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADNT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after purchasing an additional 181,235 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,594,000 after purchasing an additional 134,672 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 10,422 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 12,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

