Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3.37

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:ASPCF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.37 and last traded at $3.37, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.75 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Acerus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ASPCF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; and Noctiva, a vasopressin analog indicated for the treatment of nocturia due to nocturnal polyuria in adults who awaken at least 2 times per night to void.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acerus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.