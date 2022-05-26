Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Posts Earnings Results

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The apparel retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $812.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Abercrombie & Fitch updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

ANF stock opened at $22.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $48.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 43.2% in the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 868,421 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,781,000 after purchasing an additional 261,824 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 12.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 425,083 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $13,597,000 after buying an additional 47,391 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth about $11,660,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,184 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,187,000 after acquiring an additional 41,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 318,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,179,000 after acquiring an additional 93,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANF. Citigroup cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.09.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

