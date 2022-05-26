AB Electrolux (publ) (OTC:ELRXF) Upgraded to “Hold” at The Goldman Sachs Group

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTC:ELRXF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $142.00 target price on the stock.
About AB Electrolux (publ) (Get Rating)
AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.
