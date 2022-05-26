AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) VP Rony D. Gadiwalla Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $51.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.51. AAON, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.50 and a twelve month high of $83.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. AAON had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $182.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. AAON’s payout ratio is 34.23%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AAON by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,203,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,005,000 after acquiring an additional 450,119 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of AAON by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 767,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,749,000 after acquiring an additional 344,398 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AAON during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,480,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AAON by 333.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 408,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,472,000 after acquiring an additional 314,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AAON by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,298,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $500,296,000 after acquiring an additional 163,628 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson raised AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded AAON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Sidoti raised AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.33.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

