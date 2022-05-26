$88.55 Million in Sales Expected for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) to report $88.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $101.00 million and the lowest is $76.10 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks will report full-year sales of $377.40 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $391.93 million, with estimates ranging from $325.80 million to $430.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ginkgo Bioworks.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.26).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James set a $11.50 price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ginkgo Bioworks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNA. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 40.1% during the first quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 38,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 8,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DNA traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $2.96. 871,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,093,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.71 and a quick ratio of 12.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.20. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $15.86.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

