$85.32 Million in Sales Expected for Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $85.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Certara’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $85.30 million and the highest is $85.33 million. Certara reported sales of $70.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Certara will report full-year sales of $356.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $355.45 million to $357.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $410.81 million, with estimates ranging from $405.07 million to $421.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Certara.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Certara had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $81.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CERT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Certara from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Certara from $48.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Certara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

In other Certara news, Director Mason P. Slaine sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $2,521,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 3,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $74,716.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,342.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,352 shares of company stock worth $2,655,966 over the last ninety days. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CERT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 1,297.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Certara in the second quarter worth $569,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 3.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 2,156.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 987.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. 52.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CERT stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.01. 412,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,459. Certara has a 1-year low of $16.17 and a 1-year high of $45.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -250.13, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.55.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

