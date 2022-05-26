80,669 Shares in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Purchased by Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 80,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPD. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $481,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,213 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 24,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 375,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,115,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,023,603 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,791,000 after purchasing an additional 17,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on EPD shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of EPD traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $27.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,369,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,021,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.14. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $27.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 89.42%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

