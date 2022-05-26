$68.50 Million in Sales Expected for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $68.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $68.10 million to $68.90 million. Innovative Industrial Properties reported sales of $48.87 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full-year sales of $279.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $276.10 million to $282.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $323.95 million, with estimates ranging from $297.40 million to $350.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Innovative Industrial Properties.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.61). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 54.43%. The firm had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.14.

Shares of IIPR stock traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.01. The stock had a trading volume of 181,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 28.15 and a quick ratio of 52.60. Innovative Industrial Properties has a twelve month low of $121.03 and a twelve month high of $288.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.93%.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $69,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $34,279.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IIPR. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,281,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $737,000. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

