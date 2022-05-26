67,500 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Purchased by Cartenna Capital LP

Cartenna Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 67,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,864,000. Analog Devices makes up about 4.5% of Cartenna Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Analog Devices by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 97.5% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 225.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Shares of ADI stock traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $164.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,814,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,877,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.81 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.25 billion, a PE ratio of 46.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.07.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.52.

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $636,409.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,108 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,901 shares of company stock valued at $2,951,831. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.