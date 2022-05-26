6,260 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Acquired by Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. acquired a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of C. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C traded up $1.41 on Thursday, hitting $54.11. 993,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,609,141. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The company has a market cap of $107.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.61.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.48.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

