612 Shares in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Acquired by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 25.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,691,000 after acquiring an additional 34,792 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $325,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 238,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $49.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.19. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $49.13 and a 1 year high of $51.33.

