$6.53 Million in Sales Expected for Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $6.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Novan’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.75 million. Novan reported sales of $750,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 770.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novan will report full-year sales of $22.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.08 million to $25.68 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $31.34 million, with estimates ranging from $25.22 million to $39.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Novan.

Get Novan alerts:

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.14). Novan had a negative return on equity of 165.01% and a negative net margin of 838.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Novan in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

In other Novan news, Director John W. Palmour purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $70,480 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Novan during the first quarter worth $59,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Novan during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Novan during the first quarter worth $113,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Novan during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Novan by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 11,150 shares during the last quarter. 12.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NOVN traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $2.53. The company had a trading volume of 74,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,766. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.87. Novan has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $20.74.

Novan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novan, Inc, a pre-commercial nitric oxide-based pharmaceutical company, focuses on dermatology and anti-infective therapies. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novan (NOVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.