556,400 Shares in Software Acquisition Group Inc. III (NASDAQ:SWAG) Bought by Taconic Capital Advisors LP

Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. III (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 556,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,481,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned 2.16% of Software Acquisition Group Inc. III at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,423,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,082,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,465,000. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Software Acquisition Group Inc. III alerts:

Shares of SWAG traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,745. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.93. Software Acquisition Group Inc. III has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $10.04.

Software Acquisition Group Inc III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on software companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Software Acquisition Group Inc. III (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Software Acquisition Group Inc. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Acquisition Group Inc. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.