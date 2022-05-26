55,521 Shares in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Purchased by Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 55,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,934,000. Constellation Brands accounts for about 1.3% of Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STZ has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.19.

NYSE:STZ traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $243.03. 682,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,549. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $241.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.04. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.35 and a twelve month high of $261.52. The company has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,350.17, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.22. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -516.67%.

In other news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total value of $3,269,526.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at $413,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $961,898.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,822 shares of company stock worth $6,451,256 over the last 90 days. 15.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

