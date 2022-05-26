$55.40 Million in Sales Expected for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) to report sales of $55.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $55.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $55.95 million. Four Corners Property Trust posted sales of $49.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full-year sales of $224.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $222.42 million to $226.43 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $245.85 million, with estimates ranging from $242.09 million to $250.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Four Corners Property Trust.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 42.15% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FCPT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, Director Douglas B. Hansen bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.83 per share, for a total transaction of $26,830.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Moody purchased 7,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.87 per share, for a total transaction of $199,644.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,535,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,069 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 48,641.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,201,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,016 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 202.6% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,749,000 after purchasing an additional 927,722 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $21,411,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,963,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,068,000 after buying an additional 501,685 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FCPT stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.08. 300,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,028. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.88. Four Corners Property Trust has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $30.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.38 and a 200-day moving average of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.333 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.75%.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

