53,700 Shares in MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Bought by Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 53,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd owned 0.11% of MediciNova at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MNOV. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in MediciNova during the first quarter worth $54,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in MediciNova by 1,530.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 54,984 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in MediciNova by 120.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 92,301 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MediciNova by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after buying an additional 18,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in MediciNova by 52.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 154,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 52,856 shares in the last quarter. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of MediciNova stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,824. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.71. MediciNova, Inc. has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $5.09.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MediciNova, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

