$5.41 Million in Sales Expected for Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) will report $5.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Celularity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.75 million to $5.97 million. Celularity reported sales of $3.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 69.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Celularity will report full-year sales of $22.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.18 million to $23.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $22.29 million, with estimates ranging from $19.00 million to $25.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Celularity.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.21). Celularity had a negative return on equity of 136.80% and a negative net margin of 330.93%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CELU shares. Truist Financial cut shares of Celularity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celularity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Celularity from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st.

NASDAQ:CELU traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.87. The stock had a trading volume of 267,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,627. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of -0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.97. Celularity has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $13.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CELU. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Celularity during the first quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Celularity in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Celularity in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Celularity in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Celularity in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. 12.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, a placental-derived CAR-T therapy, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, placental-derived unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat HER2+ gastric and gastroesophageal cancers; APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell that is in a pre-clinical stage for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and PDA-002, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy.

