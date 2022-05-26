4D pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS) Shares Down 3.3%

Posted by on May 26th, 2022

4D pharma plc (NASDAQ:LBPSGet Rating)’s stock price fell 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.20 and last traded at $3.20. 24,487 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 264,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.31.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 4D pharma stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of 4D pharma plc (NASDAQ:LBPSGet Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of 4D pharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

4D pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBPS)

4D pharma plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops live biotherapeutic products (LBPs) in the United Kingdom. The company develops therapeutic candidates, including MRx0518 for the treatment of cancer and immune-oncology diseases; MRx-4DP0004 for the treatment of asthma; MRx0029 and MRx0005 the treatment of central nervous system disorders; Blautix for irritable bowel syndrome; and Thetanix for pediatric crohn's disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 4D pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.