4D pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS) Shares Down 3.3%

4D pharma plc (NASDAQ:LBPS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.20 and last traded at $3.20. 24,487 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 264,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.31.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Get 4D pharma alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 4D pharma stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of 4D pharma plc (NASDAQ:LBPS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of 4D pharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

4D pharma plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops live biotherapeutic products (LBPs) in the United Kingdom. The company develops therapeutic candidates, including MRx0518 for the treatment of cancer and immune-oncology diseases; MRx-4DP0004 for the treatment of asthma; MRx0029 and MRx0005 the treatment of central nervous system disorders; Blautix for irritable bowel syndrome; and Thetanix for pediatric crohn's disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 4D pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.