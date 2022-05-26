45,286 Shares in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Purchased by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,319,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 26,312.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 60,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after buying an additional 60,256 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,755,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 221.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 17,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 11,843 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.93.

Shares of NYSE WFG traded up $3.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.66. 368,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,502. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of -0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.61. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $64.72 and a 12 month high of $102.61.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $10.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.84 by $2.41. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 42.84%. West Fraser Timber’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 25.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Fraser Timber Profile (Get Rating)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.