417,800 Shares in Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLHU) Bought by Taconic Capital Advisors LP

Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLHU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 417,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,178,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $504,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $747,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $995,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,000,000.

Shares of PRLHU stock remained flat at $$9.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $10.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring business operating in the lifestyle, health, and wellness and technology sectors.

