$412.43 Million in Sales Expected for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) will announce sales of $412.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $399.30 million and the highest is $425.57 million. Green Brick Partners reported sales of $373.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full year sales of $1.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Green Brick Partners.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.35. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 27.96% and a net margin of 14.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on GRBK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,922 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,864,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,843,000 after purchasing an additional 31,781 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,171,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,520,000 after purchasing an additional 71,377 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 371.0% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,093,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,436,000 after purchasing an additional 861,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.94. 523,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,972. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.91. Green Brick Partners has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $32.25. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

