$4.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) will report sales of $4.37 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Baidu’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.43 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.31 billion. Baidu reported sales of $4.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Baidu will report full year sales of $20.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.90 billion to $20.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $23.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.70 billion to $24.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Baidu.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BIDU. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Baidu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $229.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.18.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 342.5% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIDU stock traded up $15.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $134.67. The stock had a trading volume of 204,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,921,138. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Baidu has a 12 month low of $101.62 and a 12 month high of $209.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.90.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

