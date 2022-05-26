$4.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) will report sales of $4.37 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Baidu’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.43 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.31 billion. Baidu reported sales of $4.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Baidu will report full year sales of $20.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.90 billion to $20.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $23.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.70 billion to $24.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Baidu.
A number of research firms have recently commented on BIDU. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Baidu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $229.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.18.
Shares of BIDU stock traded up $15.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $134.67. The stock had a trading volume of 204,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,921,138. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Baidu has a 12 month low of $101.62 and a 12 month high of $209.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.90.
Baidu Company Profile (Get Rating)
Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Baidu (BIDU)
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
- Beware The Rebound In Retail Stocks
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
- Block, Inc: Correcting for Negative Earnings
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baidu (BIDU)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.