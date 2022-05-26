$4.17 Million in Sales Expected for SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) will post $4.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.00 million to $4.92 million. SQZ Biotechnologies posted sales of $4.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will report full year sales of $30.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.87 million to $57.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $33.30 million, with estimates ranging from $21.00 million to $40.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SQZ Biotechnologies.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.06). SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 57.79% and a negative net margin of 303.43%.

Separately, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE SQZ traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,082. SQZ Biotechnologies has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $16.17. The company has a market capitalization of $97.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 3.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQZ. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SQZ Biotechnologies by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in SQZ Biotechnologies by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cell therapies for patients with cancer, autoimmune, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

