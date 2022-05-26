360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $7.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.29 by $0.39, Fidelity Earnings reports. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 43.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share.
Shares of QFIN traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,447. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.61. 360 DigiTech has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.63.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. 360 DigiTech’s payout ratio is presently 17.92%.
A number of research firms have weighed in on QFIN. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $26.78 to $25.39 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.35.
360 DigiTech Company Profile
360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.
