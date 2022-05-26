320,000 Shares in Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVTU) Acquired by Taconic Capital Advisors LP

Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVTU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 320,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Finnovate Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Finnovate Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Finnovate Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,482,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Finnovate Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Finnovate Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,479,000.

FNVTU remained flat at $$9.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 14 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,136. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.08. Finnovate Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $11.15.

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire Israel-related companies, including companies focused on payments, insuretech, wealthtech, regtech, digital banking, fintech as a service (FAAS), banking as a service (BAAS), cyber area for financial institutions, blockchain and crypto, algo-trading and exchanges, and lending and credit line platforms.

