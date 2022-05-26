2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.40.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSVT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on 2seventy bio to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut 2seventy bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in 2seventy bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in 2seventy bio during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 2seventy bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSVT traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.73. The company had a trading volume of 321,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,117. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.07 and its 200-day moving average is $20.25. 2seventy bio has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $64.00.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.73) by ($1.47). The firm had revenue of $8.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.66 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.73) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 2seventy bio will post -8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

