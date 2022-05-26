26,570 Shares in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Acquired by Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTR. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 1,974.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 377,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,485,000 after purchasing an additional 359,059 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Nutrien by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 42,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 232.8% during the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 13,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 9,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,473,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,540,000 after purchasing an additional 155,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTR shares. TD Securities increased their price target on Nutrien from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Scotiabank cut Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Atlantic Securities raised Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler raised Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on Nutrien in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

NYSE:NTR traded down $1.03 on Wednesday, reaching $98.29. 2,397,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,869,427. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.86. The firm has a market cap of $54.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.87. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $57.08 and a 12 month high of $117.25.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 14.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.65%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

